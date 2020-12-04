Azerbaijan delays process of body exchange: 693 Armenian soldiers bodies found

Azerbaijan has delayed the process of body exchange. Artsakh emergency service has reported 693 Armenian soldiers’ bodies, service’s spokesperson Hunan Tadevosyan told Armenpress.

“It is very difficult to negotiate with the Azerbaijani side, the exchange process is delayed. The Azerbaijani side hinders the work very much, they do not come to an agreement, “Tadevosyan said.

Talks with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and with the Azerbaijani side are continuing.

According to him, talks on the exchange of prisoners are being held at the highest level with the participation of high-ranking Russian officers, but there are no results so far.

https://news.am/eng/news/617068.html