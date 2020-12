Russian FM, UN Secretary-General discuss humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian FM Sergei Lavrov and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh by phone, the Russian MFA reported.

Guterres welcomed the role of Russia in reaching agreements on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. The sides examined the possibilities of the UN organizations to assist in solving humanitarian problems in the region in cooperation with Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russian peacekeepers.

