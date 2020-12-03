Newspaper: Vazgen Manukyan is compromise candidate for Armenia PM

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Today, the opposition, at least the format of 17 parties, is going to announce the name of its joint candidate for the post of Prime Minister, although everyone knows that we are talking about the RA former Prime Minister, chairman of the NDU [National Democratic Union party], former chairman of the Public Council Vazgen Manukyan.

He is the compromise candidate whose appointment as interim prime minister has been agreed by the [aforesaid opposition] political forces.

His main mission shall be to organize early [parliamentary] elections, provided that he or the political force led by him will not run in those elections. He must play the role of a unique arbiter and must ensure equal opportunities for everyone.

His nomination is also an act of restoring “historical justice,” as many consider that he had been elected [president] in 1996, but [then President] Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s [political] team (…) did not allow him to come to power.

Russia also is not against Manukyan’s appointment.

There is only one “small” detail left—that [incumbent PM] Nikol Pashinyan resigns.

