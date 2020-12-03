French National Assembly adopts resolution on urgent need to recognize Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENRESS. The National Assembly of France adopted a resolution today on the urgent need to recognize Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh). 188 MPs voted in favor of the resolution and 3 MPs against it.

ARMENPRESS reports the resolution also records the facts that Azerbaijan thwarted the peace process by launching a military campaign and deployed terrorist groups in Nagorno Karabakh with the support of Turkey.

Last week the French Senate had adopted a similar resolution, urging the Government to recognize the independence of Artsakh Republic.

