Artsakh State University reopens after war

The Artsakh State University has reopened its doors to students after the war. Classes are held in two shifts. Rector of the Artsakh State University Armen Sargsyan reflected on the activities of the university at a news conference on Wednesday.

A video report of the Artsakh Public TV states that there are irreversible losses among the university’s academic staff and students as a result of the war. The number of students killed in action has not been specified yet. Nearly 70 percent of the male students were drafted into the army immediately after being admitted to the university, the Public TV said.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/12/03/Artsakh-State-University/2413075