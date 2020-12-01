Turkey and Russia sign deal to establish joint center for Nagorno-Karabakh

Turkey and Russia signed an agreement to establish a joint monitoring center for the ceasefire regime in Nagorno-Karabakh, TASS reported referring to the Turkish defense minister.

Talks were completed on technical details that relate to the foundations and principles of the Turkish-Russian joint center, and an agreement was signed. The necessary work is underway to start the early functioning of the joint center.

The Turkish side does not provide details of the signed agreement.

https://news.am/eng/news/616434.html