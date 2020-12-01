Over 26,000 refugees return to Artsakh since November 14

Troops of Russia’s peacekeeping contingent are ensuring security of vehicle traffic and movement of citizens via the Lachin corridor in Nagorno-Karabakh, TASS said on Tuesday, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

“The peacekeepers are ensuring security of civilian vehicle traffic and movement of citizens through the Lachin corridor [connecting Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh], the shipment of foodstuffs and various goods and are escorting and ensuring security of repair crews, which are fulfilling the tasks on restoring infrastructure facilities,” the ministry said in a statement.

More than 26,000 refugees have returned to their homes in Artsakh since November 14, the ministry said.

In accordance with the agreements specified in the joint statement of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, a complete ceasefire and all military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh were declared from 00:00 Moscow time on November 10.

A peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation has been deployed to monitor the ceasefire and military operations in Artsakh.

The Russian contingent is based on units of the 15th separate motorized rifle brigade (peacekeeping) of the Central Military District.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/12/01/people-Artsakh/2411603