My Step Charity Foundation announces urgent support programs for people of Artsakh

YEREVAN, DECEBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The My Step Charity Foundation has announced a number of programs in support of the people of Artsakh who were affected by the war.

The foundation said it would provide:

support to the humanitarian aid stations operating in Armenia packages (bags, stationeries, etc.) to school-aged residents of Artsakh who have temporarily settled in Armenia acquisition of necessary items (strollers, clothing, hygiene products) for pregnant women and newborns from Artsakh who have temporarily settled in Armenia organization of a New Year and Christmas market for children in Stepanakert organization of New Year celebrations for children of military servicemen in Yerevan and in provinces of Armenia opening of a temporary free meal center in Stepanakert

The foundation said that all relief programs are developed in cooperation with government bodies of Armenia and Artsakh upon studying the needs and demands.

In addition to urgent support programs, the foundation said it is also developing long-term self-sustainable programs which will bring positive change and improvement of livelihood.

“By uniting our efforts, let’s convey our love and care to our countrymen: https://mystep.foundation/hy/donate/”, it said.

