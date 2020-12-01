Azerbaijani troops enter Lachin district of Nagorno-Karabakh

Units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have entered the Lachin district of Nagorno-Karabakh, the last of three handed over by Armenia as part of the deal signed on November 9.

“In accordance with the trilateral statement signed by presidents of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Russian Federation and the prime minister of the Republic of Armenia, units of the Azerbaijani army entered the Lachin region on December 1,” the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement, according to TASS.

Earlier, Armenia’s army left the Agdam and Kalbajar districts. In accordance with the joint statement, Azerbaijan was expected to assume control of the Kalbajar district by November 15, the Agdam district by November 20 and the Lachin district by December 1. Later the date of the Kalbajar district’s handover was reviewed over poor capacity of the only road from the district to Armenia. The Kalbajar district was handed over to Baku on November 25.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/12/01/Azerbaijani-troops-Lachin/2411573?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=2f84777622e2be70105d67a72169cd2c4f10bb5a-1606810062-0-AWNZoecX-hp7X9wKNlAseN0vc7QMtQqdMtWLuW4mMjyWTDSoWkwuwDyFGGA2FtUKkPMF1NsNAHT9x3rtLUngpxQXdh2YkJi0iSNQI3nU7NfSnOtG_wLpNduow73BYTCy0QntQDBe_bl5bGXMKEfoFNJuuwo5YpQH7AEbic6Qm2a_SR2JVOMq1m0A_GW_4fMuKEz9m_aJcTBfz4mOOfh_VsjYz4ctL_tVVTCrEMnj-jfppGdeP-6bI9_SAk8HbXHfC2Hk1jgXkFg3SXomzg5lX9EoxjE6J-kP0dy_4B9YF03KXtLw9hq5ZqATyRqsG24LQgskw0c3L2HEJfuQ_HqwrJLFKgN5S8QH_aW12feBjuqOZqpnLpKsUHzaYTw8J3_WfQ