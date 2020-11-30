Mediaport: Armenian PM’s visit to Russia canceled

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Russia has been canceled because the premier failed to get a high-level meeting with the Russian leadership approved, Mediaport Telegram channel reports.

The source says that all the efforts of Armenia to organize a meeting of Nikol Pashinyan and Vladimir Putin failed and the head of the protocol of the Armenian PM was recalled to Yerevan.

By Pashinyan’s November 27 decision, Eduard Harutyunyan, Head of the Protocol Department of the Prime Minister’s Office, headed to Moscow to arrange Pashinyan’s visit.

