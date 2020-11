Special group of doctors to arrive in Yerevan to deliver General Seyran Saroyan to Germany

A special group of doctors will arrive in Yerevan Sunday to deliver the Armenian ex-MP Seyran Saroyan to Germany.

His condition is assessed as extremely grave, SHAMSHYAN.com reported.

General Seyran Saroyan was hospitalized at the Izmirlian medical center on November 21.

