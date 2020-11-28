People honor the memory of fallen heroes at Aznavour square in Yerevan

Dozens of intellectuals, representatives of arts and culture sector gathered on Saturday at Charles Aznavour square in Yerevan pay tribute to memory of servicemen who have fallen during the Artsakh war.

“After signing the disgraceful deal, many people from Armenia and around the world became engaged in efforts to bring Armenian captives and retrieve the bodies of those killed,” Actor Hrant Tokhatyan said, addressing the public.

He praised and thanked Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan for the immense work, adding joint efforts with those engaged in works of returning the PoWs may yield positive results.

“If we join our efforts, we will see the result. We bow to the memory of all those who fell in the war and those who are missing. We are trying to bring back them to their families and homes. This is the main issue for responsibility. wWhen bidding a final farewell to renowned actors and artists it is accepted to give a loud applause. Let us do that for all our heroes today,” Tokhatyan said.

Following his speech, the public erupted in loud applause.

