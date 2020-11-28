Azerbaijanis release new video of ‘captured Armenian soldiers’

An Azerbaijani Telegram channel on Saturday released a new short video showing several soldiers with their hands tied behind their backs. According to the source, 12-13 Armenian servicemen were taken prisoner by the Azeri troops. The video shows Azerbaijani soldiers hitting them.

The head of the Information and Public Relations Department of the Defense Ministry, Gevorg Altunyan, was not immediately available for comment on the authenticity of the video and possible details of the matter sought by Panorama.am.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/11/28/video-soldiers/2410317?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=ff8727aa99ece91f688e2c123c9820739ba2a40d-1606567084-0-Ada0M2ZXPJtnoJLjqQ93P9DwtpWIBEUDMp-p7wm-sW1MZtYAnGOFRIlqCKx-Vv8k8NXQ7Lh74FqkfnZCP00ZFyv5xab8q0Qr8c1c0Zil_uAo4_iCaVb3N1yNY9lpj4ydJ_gqT_UB-oX4f6N5mSAiK3ZuHxl6HOKqL7ZmZHn6az3kLYwEzJvyOQDk1yJJe5oO3gYFopagi–wNrp1OSW39VX37WriamrIMAeb7osN1_8L_gxXoNyI82ufifQb9YCPBLXd_A0ko3r_tp4TJ6DNw_eoMKktOZgFaTKLoDX5qtJbkruErlCZ5_-eMLSDd4IvfbtjMZpUUYsvopJPKSVdd16OEsgrRlhTUcfpZrjXsghD