Armenia President heads for Moscow on private visit

Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian on Saturday left for the Russian capital Moscow—on a private visit

Continuing his discussions with the Diaspora Armenian communities, President Sarkissian will meet with a number of representatives of the Russian Armenian community and of its organizations, during which he will address also the recent developments around Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the situation in Armenia.

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan.

https://news.am/eng/news/615972.html