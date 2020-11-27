 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Armenian PM to address the nation

2020-11-27

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will address the nation in coming hours.

“I will address a TV message in the next hour and a half”, the PM said on Facebook.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1036075/

