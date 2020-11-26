Azerbaijanis desecrate and destroy Armenian graves in Artsakh

Azerbaijani soldiers desecrate and destroy the graves of Armenians in the areas of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in Azerbaijani control. These acts of vandalism are filmed and then spread on social media.

Unfortunately, this is not the only case.

In an interview with TASS earlier on Wedesday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who signed the tilateral statement on handing over areas of Artsakh to Azerbaijan, said that he expects Artsakh refugees to return to their homes in those villages that have come under Azerbaijan’s control.

