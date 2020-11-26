Aurora announces international fundraising campaign for people of Artsakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The global Aurora Humanitarian Initiative continues to provide direct assistance to the people of Artsakh affected by the war who are now in Artsakh and Armenia, the IdeA Foundation told Armenpress.

Twenty direct aid projects have already been confirmed, with a total budget of AMD 102 million ($200,000). The projects are implemented in partnership with charities and non-governmental and governmental organizations working locally. Applications are being accepted at info@auroraprize.com.

Aurora has also announced its basic principles of working in this area and the launch of a new stage of international fundraising under the auspices of #AraratChallenge.

In addition to financial requests as well as donations, applications are also being accepted for the provision of or the demand in volunteer and specialist assistance. On Tuesday, December 1, the first list of volunteer projects will be announced.

The list of confirmed projects financed by Aurora can be found below:

Urgent humanitarian aid to families and children

Assisting in resettlement of displaced persons from Shushi in Stepanakert and other Artsakh localities (in cooperation with the Shushi “Narekatsi” Art Union and the “HrantMatevosyan” Foundation) – $12,500 (AMD 6.4 million)

Providing urgent humanitarian assistance to the population of 7 villages in Martakert Province (Nor Maraga, Nor Aygestan, Nor Seysulan, Nor Karmravan, Nor Haykajur, Nor Jraberd, Hovtashen) – $10,000(AMD 5.1 million) Providing 1,000 bedding sets to the temporarily displaced people from Artsakh relocated to Armenia – $12,700 (AMD 6.5 million) Making 500 warm jackets for the people of Artsakh at the Stepanakert Clothing Factory – $12,000 (AMD 6.1 million) Humanitarian aid program assistance for 600 Artsakh families affected by the war (in cooperation with the Bari Mama Foundation) – $10,000 (AMD 5.1 million) Purchasing 200 heaters for temporarily displaced Artsakh families – $2,500 (AMD 1.3 million)

Healthcare services

Assisting in the repair of X-ray equipment of the Republican Hospital of Stepanakert – $10,500 (AMD 5.4 million) Assisting the Traveling Doctors of Armenia Foundation in organizing at-home medical services for the wounded (with limited mobility) in the hard-to-reach regions of Artsakh and Armenia.- $10,000 (AMD 5.1 million)

Contributing to the acquisition of ambulances for Artsakh (in cooperation with the Support Our Heroes Foundation) – $20,000 (AMD 10.2 million) Purchasing vital medication for senior citizens residing in Artsakh (in cooperation with the Miasin Foundation) – $2,000 (AMD 1.0 million) Purchasing 55 folding beds for the forcibly displaced people from Artsakh (in cooperation with the VIVA Foundation) – $3,000 (AMD 1.5 million)

Restoration; equipment

Assisting in restoring secondary school №1 in Martakert (in cooperation with the Artsakh Ministry of Education).- $20,000 (AMD 10.2 million) Assisting the Martuni City Administration in restoring school №2 named afterMesropMashtots hit by aerial bombardment – $20,000 (AMD 10.2 million) Assistance in founding a bakery in Stepanakert for the purpose of free distribution of bread for 6 months and for providing new jobs (in cooperation with Tikoonq Initiative Group) – $10,000 (AMD 5.1 million)

Contributing to the fitting out of temporary shelters in Stepanakert for the displaced people from Artsakh – $10,000 (AMD 5.1 million) Assisting the Stepanakert City Administration in restoring local civil infrastructure – $10,000 (AMD 5.1 million)

Food

Contributing to providing meals for 166 people currently housed in Sevan, Dilijan, Yerevan for 15 days (in cooperation with the Victory-2020 Foundation) – $10,000 (AMD 5.1 million) Contributing to providing meals for 65 children and adults from Artsakh currently housed in the “Holy Mother of Armenia” Catholic Center (Gyumri) for 30 days – $9,750 (AMD 5.0 million)

Essentials

Purchasing essentials for 200 Artsakh families temporarily relocated to Armenia (in cooperation with the “House of Hope” Foundation) – $3,000 (AMD 1.5 million) Providing 50 kits with essentials to the children forced to relocate from Artsakh to Armenia (in cooperation with Global Shapers) – $2,050 (AMD 1.05 million).

