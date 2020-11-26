Armenia COVID-19: 1785 new cases, 2142 recoveries and 28 deaths in one day

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. 1785 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 130,870, the ministry of healthcare said today.

2142 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 103,055.

4383 tests were conducted in the past one day.

28 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 2068.

The number of active cases is 25,228.

The number of patients who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 519 (6 new such cases).

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

