UK medics to help Armenian colleagues in COVID-19 response

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Five medics from the United Kingdom have arrived in Armenia to help their Armenian colleagues in controlling the treatment process of patients infected with COVID-19 who are in serious condition, the WHO Country Office in Armenia told Armenpress.

WHO representative in Armenia, Dr. Egor Zaitsev welcomed the UK emergency medical team (EMT) in the WHO Armenia Country Office thanking them for their commitment to provide professional assistance to the country during these dire times of pandemic response.

The medical workers have responded to WHO call, and have been deployed to Armenia with the support of Armenia’s Ministry of Health and British Embassy, and WHO.

“This team has a valuable experience. During the pandemic they have been sent to numerous countries, have also been engaged in the COVID-19 response measures in the United Kingdom. I am sure this professional team can transfer its knowledge and skills to the Armenian medics, assisting the treatment of COVID-19 patients”, Egor Zaitsev said.

