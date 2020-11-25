Armenian FM holds phone talks with Co-Chairs of OSCE Minsk Group

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Ayvazyan today held phone talks with Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (USA).

Minister Ayvazyan underscored the importance of the establishment of ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and the deployment of peacekeepers in Artsakh.

The foreign minister and the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group touched upon the protection of the interests of the Armenians of Artsakh and the restoration of their rights during the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh and stressed the need for the involvement of relevant international organizations on the spot.

Ayvazyan also emphasized the importance of ensuring continuity of the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group as the only format with an international mandate for mediation.

The interlocutors exchanged views on issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process.

https://news.am/eng/news/615549.html