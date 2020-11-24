Vladimir Putin Held Telephone Conversations with Pashinyan and Aliyev

On November 23 and 24, Vladimir Putin held telephone conversations with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Kremlin press service reports.

The leaders of three countries thoroughly discussed the results of the visits of the Russian interdepartmental delegation to Yerevan and Baku on November 21, as well as the course of implementation of the provisions stated in the November 9 statement adopted by the three countries’ leaders.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/89802/vladimir-putin-held-telephone-conversations-with-pashinyan-and-aliyev.html