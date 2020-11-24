Red Cross to increase its presence in Artsakh 4 times

The President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Peter Maurer, has announced the quadrupling of the ICRC team in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh); he stated this in an interview with RBC.

The Maurer said that as the conflict escalated, they realized they needed to do more. According to him, if before the recent Karabakh war, their budget in the region was 10 million pounds, next year it will be 45 million pounds; that is, they will increase their presence four times. The ICRC president said they had quite a small number of people there, but now they plan to send an additional 400-500 people to the region, and in recent days, they have already increased their presence.

Peter Maurer added that the Red Cross has offices in Yerevan and Baku, and that the ICRC representatives were also returning to the Artsakh capital Stepanakert, and planning to open one or two more offices.

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities—which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh.

https://news.am/eng/news/615173.html