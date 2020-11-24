EU agrees coronavirus vaccine deal with Moderna

The European Union has reached a deal with US pharmaceutical firm Moderna to secure doses of its coronavirus vaccine candidate, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced on Tuesday, according to Deutsche Well.

Last week, Moderna said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing the virus that has killed almost 1.5 million people and devastated the global economy.

Von der Leyen said: “I am happy to announce that tomorrow we will approve a new contract to secure another COVID-19 vaccine.” She added the deal will include up to 160 million doses.

In August, the EU’s executive branch said early discussions with Moderna had been concluded with the aim of signing a contract for the supply of 80 million doses, with the option of acquiring a further 80 million at a later stage.

It is the sixth deal of its kind the EU has negotiated with vaccine developers, the source said.

