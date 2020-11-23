Volunteers of a pet care group take dozens of abandoned pets from Artsakh to Armenia

The volunteers of Dingo Team pet advocacy group have saved dozens of dogs and cats abandoned by their owners in Artsakh’s Karvachar region emptied of people due to the scheduled handover to Azerbaijan.

As the group said on its Facebook page, the volunteers left for the region on November 20 and saved dogs and cats left in the abandoned houses and yards, as the population was forced to leave theirs. It said that the animals were frightened and didn’t leave their places. In total, 35 dogs and 8 cats were taken to Yerevan, and some them the were sterilized.

“With your support, we should do everything to find home for all dogs and cats,” the group said, adding they will look after some of the old animals, while others will be placed in temporary animal shelters throughout Yerevan.

