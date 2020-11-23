Russian, Jordanian FMs discuss NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov discussed the issue of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement with Foreign Minister of Jordan Ayman Safad. The Jordanian side emphasized Russia’s decisive role in creating conditions for ceasefire in the region, ARM<ENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Sergey Lavrov informed his partner about Russia’s mediation efforts aimed at a full ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh and cessation of all kinds of military operations. The Foreign Minister of Jordan saluted Russia’s decisive role for creating conditions for a ceasefire and starting the process for a lasting settlement.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that during the discussion the sides exchanged views on key aspects of the regional agenda.

