Pashinyan starts series of meetings with business representatives

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has started a series of meetings with the representatives of the business field to discuss issues relating to Armenia’s economic activity, restoration of the investment environment, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Today the PM met with President of the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen Arsen Ghazaryan, SIL Concern founder Khachatur Sukiasyan, Alex Holding founder Samvel Alexanyan, Sovrano owner Arman Sahakyan, Spayka LLC owner Davit Ghazaryan, CEO of Menu.am Vahan Kerobyan.

The discussion focused on strengthening the government-business environment tie, ensuring the continuation of investment programs and restoring the economic optimism. Concrete agreements were reached based on the discussion results.

The PM will continue such meetings with the business representatives.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1035656/