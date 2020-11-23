Mediaport: Ex-FM plans to take his family out of Armenia

Armenia’s former Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has asked for a job from the UN Secretary General, Mediaport reported on its Telegram account.

As per Mediaport, Mnatsakanyan is going to take his family out of Armenia. On November 20, he contacted UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, asking him to give him a job; Guterres promised to think about it.

From 2014 to 2018 Zohrab Mnatsakanyan was Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, with residence in New York, , Mediaport added.

https://news.am/eng/news/615014.html