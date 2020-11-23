Lazarevsky Club: 10mn rubles raised will be spent on helping people of Artsakh

A special meeting of the board of the international Lazarevsky Club took place in Moscow.

The participants discussed the situation in Armenia after the signing of the trilateral statement on November 9, as well as Russian-Armenian relations and the political situation in Armenia.

In addition, the discussants conferred on the avenues for cooperation between the civil societies of Russia and Armenia in assisting the people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) affected by the recent hostilities.

Immediately after the start of these hostilities, Lazarevsky Club had announced fundraisers in Russia and Armenia to help the people of Artsakh. About 10 million rubles have been raised so far through the efforts of concerned citizens of Russia and Armenia.

The board of the club has decided to continue this fundraiser, whose proceeds will be used for its intended purpose—and by the decision of a committee consisting of all the presidents of Nagorno-Karabakh.

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan.

