Farewell ceremony for Armenia 3rd President’s wife to be held only with family members

The Office of the 3rdPresident of Armenia has posted the following announcement on its Facebook page:

“Dear compatriots, media representatives,

The Office of the 3rdPresident of Armenia informs that the farewell ceremony for the wife of the third President of Armenia Rita Sargsyan, who prematurely died, will be held with family members and relatives.

This decision was made due to the martial law and the epidemiological situation in the country.

The family of the third President of Armenia asks everyone to respect this decision.”

https://news.am/eng/news/615153.html