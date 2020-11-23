Azerbaijan puts Armenia’s ex-Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan on wanted list

The law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan have put Armenia’s former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan on the wanted list.
According to the Azerbaijani media reports, a criminal case was initiated against him under Article 103 (genocide) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.
On 11 November the Baku Military Court granted a motion to remand Ohanyan in custody in absentia and his name was put on the international wanted list.
https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/11/23/Seyran-Ohanyan/2406875
İlk yorum yapan siz olun