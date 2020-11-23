 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Azerbaijan puts Armenia’s ex-Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan on wanted list

2020-11-23

The law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan have put Armenia’s former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan on the wanted list.

According to the Azerbaijani media reports, a criminal case was initiated against him under Article 103 (genocide) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

On 11 November the Baku Military Court granted a motion to remand Ohanyan in custody in absentia and his name was put on the international wanted list.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/11/23/Seyran-Ohanyan/2406875

