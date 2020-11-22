Armenian Americans launch petition with demand for Armenia PM’s resignation

Armenian Americans have launched a petition demanding the resignation of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. The author of the initiative is Boston’s Hairenik Armenian Weekly. The latest editorial of the newspaper states that the Armenian American community is planning to participate in the 23rd Telethon of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund to be held on Thanksgiving Day.

“This time, it is time to launch a petition to demand the resignation of the failed Prime Minister and his cabinet along with the fundraiser for the sake of all Armenians and for the honor of Armenia and Artsakh,” the newspaper reported.

The newspaper reports that every year, Armenian Americans donate funds during the Telethon of Hayastan All-Armenian Funds in order to build and repair Artsakh and Armenia’s borderline region. Several programs have been carried out throughout the past 20 years (schools and roads have been built, agriculture and cattle-raising have been destroyed, cultural events have been organized, etc.)

Hairenik Weekly also reports that the water supply projects were already over in the city of Hadrut, Spitakashen and Vank villages that have been transferred to Azerbaijan, the kindergarten, community center and the school gym in Karin Tak located near Shushi were ready.

https://news.am/eng/news/614951.html