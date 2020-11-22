Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan Underwent A Successful Surgery In Los Angeles

Primate of the US Western Diocese of the Armenian Church, Archbishop Hovnan Derderian reports that Primate of the Diocese of Artsakh, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan underwent a successful surgery in one of the hospitals of Los Angeles.

The Western Diocese of the Armenian Church posted the following on its Facebook page: “The Primate of the Western Diocese H.E. Abp. Hovnan Derderian and the faithful pray and wish speedy recovery to the beloved Primate of the Diocese of Artsakh, H.E. Abp. Pargev Martirosyan who underwent a successful procedure in one of the hospitals of Los Angeles. Get well soon, Pargev Srbazan!”

