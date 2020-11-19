Kataro wine factory to be handed over to Azerbaijan

Kataro wine factory located in Togh village of Artsakh’s Hadrut region will be handed over to Azerbaijan,

according to the “end of war” document, signed by Russian, Azerbaijani presidents and Armenian Prime Minister on November 9. In an interview with Pastifo agency, the Chairman of the Republican Union of Employers of Armenia Gagik Makaryan spoke about the economic consequences of the Karabakh armistice and the number of enterprises that are subject to be surrendered to Azerbaijan. As Makaryan informed, not only a factory but number of enterprises build throughout the past 30 years will be given to Azerbaijan.

“There should have been some agreements and deadlines for the owners to be able to dismantle their property. Those factories could be decommissioned for 15 days or a month. The state should be interested in it. The Artsakh government should provide assistance, as the private sector is unable to take all the burden. The private sector suffers a lot, as the owners have made investments and now have to leave everything behind,” Makaryan said, adding economic losses are yet to be assessed.

The economist said not many industrials objects operate in Artsakh, which makes their importance for the Artsakh budget, employment even higher. Most of the enterprises are concentrated in Stepanakert and are specialized in production of juice, canned fruit, homeware, etc.

“There are some 40 small enterprises in Artsakh which have the potential for develoment, however the soil for processing their products lays in territories to be surrendered,” Makaryan said.

To note, Kataro wine factory is a family business owned by the Avetissian family. They named their wine after the Kataro abbey situated on Dizapayt hill.

