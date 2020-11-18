Pashinyan announces a post-war recovery plan, despite calls for resignation

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan published on Wednesday a roadmap to address the urgent challenges the country faces in the aftermath of the war in Nagorno-Karabakh. Pashinyan’s plan comes amid the widespread discontent among the opposition forces and public and calls for resignation.

The plan consists of 15 action points his cabinet is set to address for the coming six months.

“The primary aim of this roadmap is to ensure the democratic stability of Armenia, to create guarantees that the power formation through the free will of people is not threatened,” said the PM, adding in order to achieve the plan, he is set to reshuffle the cabinet.

Among the points outlined by Pashinyan are the restoration of the format of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process under the Co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group with a focus of Artsakh status and resturn of displaced people to their places of residence, reconstruction of the damaged houses and infrastructure in Nagorno Karabakh, provision of social guarantees for the families of servicemen killed or handicapped in military actions, the return of PoWs and civilians, addressing the issue of missing persons and provision of social guarantees to their families, the development and launch of the Armed Forces reform, overcoming the coronavirus pandemic, restoration of the environment for economic activity, legislative amendments to the country’s Electoral Code and a new legislation on political parties among them.

Pashinyan added he will report on the progress of his roadmap in June 2021 and a decision about future actions will made based on the public feedback.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/11/18/Pashinyan/2403401