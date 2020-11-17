Photos of the Aliyevs in crosshairs of Iranian sniper emerged on social media

The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban visited on Monday the occupied territories of Nagorno Karabakh. Photos of visit were widely shared in Azerbaijani media.

As part of the trip, the Azerbaijani president and his wife visited also the Khoda Afarin bridges near the Iranian border, where a photo session was organised for them.

In the meantime, social media users and Iranian media disseminated photos of what appear to be Aliyev, his wife and group of accompanying people in the crosshairs of a sniper’s rifle.

The images presumably taken from the Iranian side show the Aliyevs participating in a photoshooting.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/11/17/Aliyevs-photo/2402988