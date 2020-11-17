Kremlin says main success of Karabakh peace are ‘cannon silence’, end to deaths

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The main achievement of the ceasefire in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone is the fact that “cannons are silent”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, reported by TASS.

“We need to ask military experts”, he said when asked how the Kremlin evaluates the first week of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace. “However, we primarily need to focus on the fact that cannons are silent. This is the main achievement. People are not dying. This is the most valuable thing there can be”.

On November 9 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a statement on a full ceasefire and cessation of all military actions in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone since 01:00 Yerevan Time on November 10. Russian peacekeepers are being deployed to Nagorno Karabakh.

