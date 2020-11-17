Columbia University Armenian Center Nov/Dec Events

Columbia University’s Armenian Center announced its Calendar of Events for November/December 2020

***Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7p.m.— “A conversation with the bestselling authors of Stories from Suffragette City.” Featuring Fiona Davis, Dolen Perkins-Valdez, Chris Bohjalian, Jamie Ford, and M.J. Rose. Details about the book: https://us.macmillan.com/books/9781250241337

Zoom registration link: https://bit.ly/36nyNQc The program will be livestreamed

at:https://www.youtube.com/c/ArmenianStudies

Event co-sponsored by the Columbia University Armenian Center, NAASR, and the Institute for the Study of Human Rights at Columbia University.

***Thursday, Dec. 3, at 6:30p.m.—“Conflict, Displacement and COVID-19.” Featuring Tsion Firew (Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Columbia University), Kim Hekimian (Assistant Professor of Nutrition, Columbia University), and Khatchig Mouradian (Lecturer in Middle Eastern Studies, Columbia University). A discussion on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on regions affected by war, conflict, and displacement in the Middle East, Africa, and the South Caucasus. The speakers will explore the issue from a historical, human rights, and public health perspective.

Zoom registration link: https://bit.ly/32G3WNJ

The program will be livestreamed at:https://www.youtube.com/c/ArmenianStudies

Event co-sponsored by the Columbia University Armenian Center; the Programs in Global Health at Columbia University; the Department of Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies (MESAAS); the Institute for the Study of Human Rights at Columbia University (ISHR), and National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR)/Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation Series on Contemporary Armenian Issues.

***Thursday, Dec. 10, at 7p.m.— “The Armenian Church in Nagorno Karabakh/Artsakh in Modern Times.” Featuring Dr. Ara Sanjian Associate Professor of History, University of Michigan–Dearborn, Director of the Armenian Research Center. Zoom registration link: https://bit.ly/38Q1t7g

The program will be livestreamed at: https://www.youtube.com/c/ArmenianStudies

Event co-sponsored by the Columbia University Armenian Center and National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR). Additional co-sponsors to be announced.