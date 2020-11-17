Artsakh’s ombudsman condemns inhuman treatment of forcibly disappeared persons by Azerbaijan

The Human Rights Ombudsman’s Office of the Republic of Artsakh was informed that on November 11 10 citizens of Artsakh and Armenia went missing on the Shushi section of the Goris-Shushi highway, after which a video was posted on Azerbaijani social networks, testifying to their presence on the Azerbaijani side, the office said in a statement posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

As a result of the ombudsman’s fact-finding work, the identities of all the forcibly disappeared civilians were clarified, and the information was sent to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and relevant state bodies.

“The Human Rights Ombudsman strongly condemns the fact of the forcible disappearance of these persons, as well as the fact of inhuman treatment proved by the published video. The Azerbaijani side continues to treat the prisoners of war and civilians under its control in a way, prohibited by the international humanitarian law, which must be properly condemned and prevented by the international community.

“The Human Rights Ombudsman of Artsakh will continue to work with relevant state and international bodies to protect the rights and return of Armenians under the control of the Azerbaijani side,” the statement read.

