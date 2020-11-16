Next rally with demand for Armenian PM’s resignation to be held on Nov. 18

At the end of the march held after today’s rally organized by the opposition, member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Gegham Manukyan said the next rally with the demand for Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation will be held at Liberty Square on November 18 at 5 p.m.

Today’s rally was followed by a march to the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The demonstrators called on deputies of the ruling bloc of the National Assembly to join the Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia political parties and start expressing no confidence in the Prime Minister.

