Artsakh President: Bodies of about 150 Armenian servicemen retrieved from Shushi outskirts these days

Today is one of my next hard days. Yes, even though we were able to save a part of the Homeland and thousands of lives, we had great human and territorial losses, as evidenced yet again by the bodies of about 150 Armenian servicemen retrieved from the outskirts of Shushi these days. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Haroutyunyan wrote this on Facebook.

“Hundreds of bodies are still on the battlefield, keeping their relatives and the whole nation in uncertainty and pain. These days, I personally spend a lot of time with the relatives of the casualties and the missing, condoling with their pain and looking for our martyred brothers together.

In parallel with the fulfillment of this moral duty, we have the task of rapidly raising the guarantees of the Homeland’s security and dealing—with the long-term and hard efforts—with the most important work of the post-war recovery of Artsakh and the Armenian people. Of course, there are other complex external and internal challenges, but above all of them, I am concerned about the serious dangers that undermine the internal stability and solidarity of the Motherland.

Given the need for our national and state solidarity and unity at this most difficult time, as well as my commitment not to remain indifferent to the resolution of crucial pan-Armenian issues, I express my deep concern at the intolerant and violent trends being manifested in the Republic of Armenia.

Therefore, I strongly urge all forces and individuals involved in the internal political processes of the Republic of Armenia to show high national and state compassion and common sense and to keep the Homeland away from shocks which in this situation can become the graveyard of the Armenian statehood. I expect and demand from everyone to resolve internal disputes through civilized dialogue and exclusively through constitutional means so that we can lead the Homeland to a stable and long-lasting path of development.

In this context, I have decided to intensify political consultations in Artsakh with all forces and figures to discuss the most important issues of both the post-war recovery of Artsakh and the reform of the public administration system and of the pan-Armenian agenda. I hope that it will be possible to create the same atmosphere of dialogue in the Republic of Armenia as well,” Haroutyunyan added.

https://news.am/eng/news/613638.html