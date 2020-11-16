Armenian PM to hold online press conference

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will hold an online press conference on November 16 at 10:30.

“I will answer to questions of 12 media outlets”, the PM said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

