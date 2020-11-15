System of a Down Receive Death Threats for Supporting Armenia

System of a Down band members have received death threats for backing Armenia and Artsakh amid ongoing clashes with Azerbaijan.

The Armenian-American bandmates came out in support of their motherland by releasing two new charity songs, Protect The Land and Genocidal Humanoidz, earlier this month, to raise money for those in need during the ongoing conflict, and bassist Shavo Odadjian now reveals in a new interview he has received death threats due to the group’s political stance.

“(We are) defending our homeland, in our way,” drummer John Dolmayan says, noting the band is united in its stance.

“What we’re hoping is that what happened in 1915 (the Armenian Genocide) – and what’s happened so many times in history – doesn’t repeat itself, in that the world acts quickly and is responsive, and doesn’t just ignore it, because it’s not a financial gain for them.”

Sales of System of a Down’s two charity tracks have already raised $600,000 for Armenia Fund, which helps displaced people in the region affected by the conflict.

“Because of you,” the band said in a statement thanking fans for their financial support, “we will be able to help displaced civilians, young and old, who are affected by the hideous war crimes inflicted upon Artsakh by Azerbaijan and Turkey.

“Please take a few minutes to watch our full interview to get a more intimate look and understanding into why we came together to release Protect The Land and Genocidal Humanoidz. To the four of us, it’s extremely important to share these truths with you. It is for our ancestors, our culture, and our nation. Help us spread the message.”

https://massispost.com/2020/11/system-of-a-down-receive-death-threats-for-supporting-armenia/