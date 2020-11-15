Karabakh: After War – Before Peace

Salpi Ghazarian, Director of the Institute of Armenian Studies at the University of Southern California, speaks with former U.S. Ambassador Steven Mann about the ceasefire document signed by the heads of government of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on November 10. What does it include? What does it leave out? Why?

Ambassador Mann was US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group in the 2000s, and based on his familiarity with the parameters that would have to be identified by any agreement between the sides, helps clarify the provisions in this ceasefire document and what can be expected of a much more extensive and detailed peace agreement to come.

https://www.civilnet.am/news/2020/11/15/Karabakh-After-War-Before-Peace/408189