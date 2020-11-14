Italy’s Cesena city unanimously adopts decision recognizing Artsakh’s independence

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The City Council of Cesena city of Italy unanimously adopted a decision recognizing the independence of the Republic of Artsakh, ARMENPRESS reports Cesenatoday website informs.

Cesenatoday writes that in the modern world military developments once again show that Turkey’s occupational policy in the Mediterranean Sea and Caucasus is a reality, the epicenter of which today is the Armenian population.

Cesena’s City Council called on the Italian Government to recognize Artsakh’s independence.

