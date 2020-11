Armenian NSS officers apprehend leader of Adequat party Artur Danielyan

The employees of the National Security Service of Armenia have just apprehended ithe leader of the Adequat party Artur Danielyan. The footage of Danielyan’s arrest was shown live on her Facebook page by user Marina Manucharyan.

They put him on the asphalt right on the street and then put him in a car.

https://news.am/eng/news/613456.html