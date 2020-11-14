Armen Dzhigarkhanyan dies at 86

Acclaimed Russian-Armenian actor, People’s Artist of the Soviet Union Armen Dzhigarkhanyan died at the age of 86 last night, RIA Novosti reported on Saturday, citing a source from his theater.

Born and raised in Yerevan, Dzhigarkhanyan started acting in the academic and Russian theaters of the city, before moving to Moscow to continue stage acting.

Since 1960, he appeared in a number of Armenian films. He became popular in the 1970s with the various roles he portrayed in Soviet films like “The New Adventures of the Elusive Avengers” (1968), its sequel “The Crown of the Russian Empire”, or “Once Again the Elusive Avengers” (1971) and “The Meeting Place Cannot Be Changed” (1979).

After almost 30 years on the stage of the Mayakovsky Theatre, Dzhigarkhanyan taught at VGIK (the Russian State University of Cinematography) and in 1996 he founded his own drama theater in Moscow.

Dzhigarkhanyan, one of the most renowned film and stage Armenian and Russian actors, appeared in more films than any other Russian actor with more than 250 appearances.

