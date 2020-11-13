Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Arkady Ghukasyan discuss situation in Artsakh

Former Artsakh President Arkady Ghukasyan expressed concerns over the situation in the country at a meeting with Armenia’s first President Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Arman Musinyan, the spokesman of Ter-Petrosyan’s Armenian National Congress party, said on Friday.

“Former President of Artsakh Arkady Ghukasyan visited first President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan late yesterday evening to voice his concerns over the situation in Artsakh, at the same time making specific proposals on the steps expected from the Armenian authorities.

“Prioritizing those proposals, Ter-Petrosyan advised him to immediately meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,” the spokesman wrote on Facebook.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/11/13/Levon-Ter-Petrosyan/2400394?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=a833277dc6db7b9e27c88769482f4366f9040593-1605298362-0-AfwMEjZv8IcSbpu1t0kYhIjgb2Fds_GKvBLOxybRfC78J1KmacLcd2k-rknrCuLdVAv9cELNixF_J0Na-6Q2JjMtsYSbBy_-7BEt5gmkYiRCeiQBTS35B09km1WMYnWkETpHhIZa66_C6QOl_ocUAsfZ5oBo3Dg5sfUrCL8Cb78PUZFqe_bwOs-jZ_sZCEpqf7KglcyfhneZnF8MuHR8gL6hNYKESzpBmNsUVTwETFzIX2zmr5YDoreTMIkZRTF3CuE3Y7hTe6fjtpzfNSUWRq4GaLpSmbSw_oN_ulTj5seJBSn7qzWT2jiBp2hXTIj0lDKwNdHyCcn657az_sTRTmI