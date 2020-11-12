Canadian FM: We continue to support Armenian people with whom we share strong people to people ties

Canada has taken note of the establishment of a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) and is working with its international partners to examine the terms and implications of the agreement, Canada’s Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne said in a statement on Wednesday.

Champagne stressed they expected the commitments made by Azerbaijan to be strictly respected and the hostilities to cease permanently without delay.

“As we mentioned before, Turkey must remain outside of the conflict. I have been in regular contact with the Armenian Foreign Minister to see how Canada can continue to support the Armenian people during this most difficult time and with whom we share strong people to people ties and values.

“All parties must negotiate to achieve a permanent and peaceful settlement, beyond the ceasefire announced yesterday and through the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs process,” the statement reads.

