Father Hovhannes: We Armenians won’t be giving Dadivank Monastery to the Turks

In an interview with Aysor.am, pastor of Karvachar region, Abbot of Dadivank Monastery, Priest Hovhannes Hovhannisyan said Artsakh won’t be giving Dadivank Monastery to the Turks.

“President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Haroutyunyan just called me on the phone and told me not to touch the crosses at Dadivank Monastery since Artsakh won’t be giving Dadivank Monastery to the Turks,” he stated.

Asked how Dadivank Monastery will be maintained, Father Hovhannes didn’t go into detail and only emphasized that God is first and foremost saving Dadivank Monastery.

