The Ministry of Defense of Armenia And The General Staff of The Armed Forces Issued a Statement

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia and the General Staff of the Armed Forces issued a statement, which reads as follows:

“Dear compatriots,

On September 27, a war was unleashed against Artsakh, which was unprecedented in terms of the forces, means, quantity, and type of armament involved. It was unprecedented also in the sense that our army was, in fact, fighting not only against the 10 million-strong Azerbaijani armed forces, but also against Turkey’s direct military participation and full and unconditional political, military and diplomatic support, as well as several thousand mercenary terrorists.

Our army, in these conditions, did its best and the impossible to resist the enemy. Every soldier, officer and general of the Armenian army did his best for the defense of the Homeland, devoting himself to that struggle and creating many heroic stories. This war took away from us our best sons, whose memory will forever remain in the hearts of all of us—as real heroes of our time.

Each of you must be sure that no one should have the slightest doubt that our army has done the possible and the impossible. We have once again proved that we have unbreakable soldiers, officers and generals who are ready to sacrifice—without a second thought—their lives for the defense of our holy Motherland.

But it is time to stop the bloodshed. The political leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan have reached an agreement, the content of which you are already familiar with. The war is not over in full, and the hostilities in Artsakh are still going on. Nevertheless, we support and we are obliged to implement our country’s military-political leadership’s decisions which were made on the basis of a comprehensive analysis and assessment of the situation. We must stop the bloodshed. We must find the bodies of all our heroes and bury them with military honor. We are obligated to try to soothe the pain of our mothers who have given birth to heroes and heal the wounds of the wounded. We must restore the potential of our army and strengthen it even more, turning it into a state-of-the-art and super-combat-ready fist. There is too much to do. The war is ending. The army has done its job and will continue to do its best.

We call on to refrain from actions that could undermine the foundations of the statehood and, learning from all possible mistakes, to build an incomparably strong and combat-ready army which our heroic people deserve”.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/89276/the-ministry-of-defense-of-armenia-and-the-general-staff-of-the-armed-forces-issued-a-statement.html